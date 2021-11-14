Omega Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OMGA) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Omega Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OMGA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $23.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Omega Therapeutics Inc. is a development-stage biotechnology company. Its OMEGA Epigenomic Programming(TM) platform harness the power of epigenetics to develop a new class of DNA-sequence-targeting, mRNA-encoded programmable epigenetic medicines. Omega Therapeutics Inc. is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass. “

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on OMGA. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Omega Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They set an overweight rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Omega Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They set a buy rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush started coverage on Omega Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued an outperform rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Omega Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued a neutral rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $28.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:OMGA opened at $20.47 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.32. The company has a quick ratio of 10.62, a current ratio of 16.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Omega Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $15.50 and a 12-month high of $31.41.

Omega Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OMGA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.09). On average, sell-side analysts expect that Omega Therapeutics will post -2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of Omega Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Omega Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,355,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Omega Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,301,000. State of Michigan Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Omega Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,544,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Omega Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,316,000. 54.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Omega Therapeutics

