Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $81.88.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd.

OMC traded down $0.67 during trading on Friday, reaching $68.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,202,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,915,534. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.33. The company has a market cap of $14.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.74, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Omnicom Group has a 1 year low of $56.65 and a 1 year high of $86.38.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The business services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 36.95%. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Omnicom Group will post 6.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 1,817 shares of Omnicom Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.89, for a total value of $125,173.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 14.7% in the third quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,328,459 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $168,720,000 after acquiring an additional 298,992 shares in the last quarter. Trek Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 26.0% in the third quarter. Trek Financial LLC now owns 8,626 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $625,000 after acquiring an additional 1,782 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 44.2% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 8,397 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $608,000 after acquiring an additional 2,575 shares in the last quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group during the 3rd quarter worth $13,703,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 55.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 202,736 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,691,000 after purchasing an additional 72,672 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

Omnicom Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and provision of advertising agencies. The firm offers marketing and corporate communications services. Its agency networks operates in the advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services industry, which are organized into regions, such as the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific.

