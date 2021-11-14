OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW) and Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH) Critical Review

Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH) and OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW) are both companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

88.4% of Life Time Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.8% of OneSpaWorld shares are held by institutional investors. 13.0% of OneSpaWorld shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current ratings for Life Time Group and OneSpaWorld, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Life Time Group 0 4 6 0 2.60 OneSpaWorld 0 1 0 0 2.00

Life Time Group currently has a consensus target price of $21.67, suggesting a potential upside of 9.65%. OneSpaWorld has a consensus target price of $9.00, suggesting a potential downside of 27.88%. Given Life Time Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Life Time Group is more favorable than OneSpaWorld.

Profitability

This table compares Life Time Group and OneSpaWorld’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Life Time Group N/A N/A N/A OneSpaWorld -137.56% -21.34% -10.14%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Life Time Group and OneSpaWorld’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Life Time Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A OneSpaWorld $120.93 million 9.43 -$280.49 million ($1.03) -12.12

Life Time Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than OneSpaWorld.

Summary

Life Time Group beats OneSpaWorld on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Life Time Group

Life Time Group Holdings Inc. reshaped the way consumers approach their health through omnichannel, healthy way of life communities that address all aspects of healthy living, healthy aging and healthy entertainment. Life Time Group Holdings Inc. is based in CHANHASSEN, Minn.

About OneSpaWorld

OneSpaWorld Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of health and wellness services. The firm also sells beauty products onboard cruise ships and at destination resort health and wellness centers. It operates through the Maritime and Destination Resorts segment. The company was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Nassau, Bahamas.

