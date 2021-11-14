Ontology (ONT) Trading 3.9% Higher Over Last Week

Ontology (CURRENCY:ONT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 14th. One Ontology coin can currently be bought for $1.11 or 0.00001734 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ontology has traded up 3.9% against the dollar. Ontology has a total market cap of $975.77 million and approximately $129.54 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Ontology alerts:

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00003162 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $94.90 or 0.00147582 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.52 or 0.00038129 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00003075 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000672 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $320.88 or 0.00499026 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.56 or 0.00017982 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $51.91 or 0.00080724 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001566 BTC.

Ontology Profile

Ontology (ONT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the VBFT hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 26th, 2018. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 875,249,524 coins. Ontology’s official website is ont.io . Ontology’s official Twitter account is @OntologyNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ontology’s official message board is medium.com/ontologynetwork . The Reddit community for Ontology is /r/OntologyNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ontology is a public infrastructure chain project and distributed trust collaboration platform. Its blockchain framework supports public blockchain systems and is able to customize different public blockchains for different applications. The blockchain/distributed ledger network combines distributed identity verification, data exchange, data collaboration, procedure protocols, communities, attestation, smart contract system support, and various industry-specific modules. Previously a NEO-based token, the ONT has now launched his mainnet. It will serve as the utility token within the platform. “

Ontology Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ontology should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ontology using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ontology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ontology and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.