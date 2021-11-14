Open Platform One Day Trading Volume Reaches $95,386.00 (OPEN)

Open Platform (CURRENCY:OPEN) traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 14th. One Open Platform coin can currently be purchased for $0.0029 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Open Platform has a total market cap of $3.06 million and approximately $95,386.00 worth of Open Platform was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Open Platform has traded 5.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Open Platform alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.77 or 0.00052428 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001550 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00002689 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000631 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $142.63 or 0.00221433 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.08 or 0.00010988 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.02 or 0.00086965 BTC.

Open Platform Coin Profile

Open Platform is a coin. Its genesis date was May 3rd, 2018. Open Platform’s total supply is 1,745,447,045 coins and its circulating supply is 1,061,610,422 coins. Open Platform’s official website is www.openfuture.io . Open Platform’s official message board is medium.com/@theOPENPlatform . Open Platform’s official Twitter account is @OpenPlatformICO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “OPEN Platform is a blockchain-based payment infrastructure that enables users and developers of mainstream applications to utilize and accept cryptocurrency as payment. This is done through the OPEN API, which is a bridge between on-chain components and off-chain application databases. OPEN is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the OPEN platform. “

Open Platform Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Open Platform directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Open Platform should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Open Platform using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Open Platform Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Open Platform and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.