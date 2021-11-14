OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) Shares Sold by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 444,721 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 158,916 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in OPKO Health were worth $1,801,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of OPKO Health by 63.3% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 55,333 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 21,450 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of OPKO Health by 3.0% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 426,515 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,727,000 after purchasing an additional 12,456 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of OPKO Health during the second quarter worth about $87,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in shares of OPKO Health during the second quarter worth about $337,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of OPKO Health by 22.6% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,469,094 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,950,000 after purchasing an additional 270,772 shares during the last quarter. 27.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ OPK opened at $4.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. OPKO Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.26 and a 52-week high of $6.27. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.77. The firm has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.46 and a beta of 1.70.

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.05. OPKO Health had a return on equity of 4.42% and a net margin of 4.06%. The firm had revenue of $385.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that OPKO Health, Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on OPK. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of OPKO Health in a report on Friday, September 24th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of OPKO Health in a report on Monday, September 27th.

In other news, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost acquired 100,000 shares of OPKO Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.46 per share, for a total transaction of $346,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,068,951 shares in the company, valued at $10,618,570.46. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 41.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

OPKO Health, Inc, is a biopharmaceutical and diagnostics company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Diagnostics and Pharmaceuticals. The Diagnostics segment include clinical laboratory operations of BioReference, as well as point-of-care operations.

