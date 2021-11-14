Oppenheimer Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT)

Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer raised their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Fulgent Genetics in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 9th. Oppenheimer analyst K. Degeeter now expects that the company will earn $15.58 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $12.30. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Fulgent Genetics’ Q4 2021 earnings at $2.56 EPS.

Get Fulgent Genetics alerts:

FLGT has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fulgent Genetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Fulgent Genetics from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.25.

Shares of FLGT opened at $88.82 on Friday. Fulgent Genetics has a 52-week low of $35.19 and a 52-week high of $189.89. The company has a quick ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $85.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.43. The stock has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 1.36.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Fulgent Genetics by 88.8% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 287 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fulgent Genetics during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Fulgent Genetics by 41.9% during the second quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in Fulgent Genetics by 57.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Fulgent Genetics during the second quarter worth about $37,000. 36.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Paul Kim sold 1,682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.12, for a total transaction of $159,991.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Hanlin Gao sold 314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.12, for a total transaction of $29,867.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 5,384 shares of company stock worth $505,630. Corporate insiders own 31.00% of the company’s stock.

Fulgent Genetics Company Profile

Fulgent Genetics, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of gene testing and sequencing solutions. It offers genes and panels, known mutation, hereditary cancer, carrier screening, and tumor profiling solutions. The company was founded on May 13, 2016 and is headquartered in Temple City, CA.

Read More: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Receive News & Ratings for Fulgent Genetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fulgent Genetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.