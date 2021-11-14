Oppenheimer (OPY) vs. Its Rivals Financial Contrast

Oppenheimer (NYSE: OPY) is one of 53 public companies in the “Security brokers & dealers” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Oppenheimer to similar companies based on the strength of its risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability and valuation.

Dividends

Oppenheimer pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. Oppenheimer pays out 4.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Security brokers & dealers” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.6% and pay out 20.2% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Oppenheimer has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Oppenheimer has a beta of 1.16, indicating that its share price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Oppenheimer’s competitors have a beta of 1.61, indicating that their average share price is 61% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Oppenheimer and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oppenheimer 0 0 0 0 N/A Oppenheimer Competitors 508 2248 2293 71 2.38

As a group, “Security brokers & dealers” companies have a potential upside of 8.94%. Given Oppenheimer’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Oppenheimer has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

44.3% of Oppenheimer shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.9% of shares of all “Security brokers & dealers” companies are held by institutional investors. 27.8% of Oppenheimer shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 25.8% of shares of all “Security brokers & dealers” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Oppenheimer and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Oppenheimer $1.20 billion $122.99 million 3.98 Oppenheimer Competitors $6.20 billion $1.11 billion 10.39

Oppenheimer’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Oppenheimer. Oppenheimer is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Oppenheimer and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oppenheimer 12.26% 24.27% 6.45% Oppenheimer Competitors 28.87% 16.85% 6.08%

Summary

Oppenheimer competitors beat Oppenheimer on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

Oppenheimer Company Profile

Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. engages as a middle-market investment bank and full service broker-dealer. It operates through the following segments: Private Client, Asset Management, Capital Markets, and Corporate/Other. The Private Client segment consists of commissions and a proportionate amount of fee income earned on assets under management (AUM), net interest earnings on client margin loans and cash balances, fees from money market funds, custodian fees, net contributions from stock loan activities and financing activities, and direct expenses. The Asset Management segment comprises of fee income earned on AUM from investment management services of Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. The Capital Markets segment offers investment banking, institutional equities sales, trading, and research, taxable fixed income sales, trading, and research, public finance and municipal trading. The Corporate/Other segment pertains to legal, compliance, accounting, and internal audit activities. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

