ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.40.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ORIC. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from $47.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

Shares of ORIC opened at $17.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $693.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.56 and a beta of 1.83. ORIC Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $11.91 and a 12 month high of $40.81. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.89.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.11. On average, analysts expect that ORIC Pharmaceuticals will post -2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ORIC Pharmaceuticals news, Director Richard A. Heyman sold 1,086 shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total transaction of $27,269.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,875. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jacob Chacko sold 5,981 shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total transaction of $150,182.91. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $420,617.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 17,252 shares of company stock valued at $432,628. 24.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in ORIC Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in ORIC Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 133.8% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 291.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482 shares in the last quarter. 91.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for treatment of cancers. The company's lead product candidate is ORIC-101, a small molecule antagonist of the glucocorticoid receptor, which has been linked to resistance to multiple classes of cancer therapeutics across various solid tumors.

