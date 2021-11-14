Osino Resources (OTCMKTS:OSIIF) Stock Price Down 4.7%

Osino Resources Corp. (OTCMKTS:OSIIF) shares fell 4.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.98 and last traded at $1.02. 17,420 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 36,013 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.07.

Separately, Echelon Wealth Partners restated a “buy” rating on shares of Osino Resources in a report on Thursday, September 30th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.00.

Osino Resources Corp. engages in the exploration and development of gold mining properties in Namibia. It operates through the Canada and Namibia geographical segments. Its active programs and projects include Twin Hills, Goldkupe and Extensions, Otjikoto East, and Otjiwarongo Regional. The company was founded by Heye Daun and Alan Friedman on June 5, 2012 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

