PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Declares $0.34 Quarterly Dividend

PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 14th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.34 per share on Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 15th.

PACCAR has decreased its dividend by 9.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. PACCAR has a payout ratio of 20.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect PACCAR to earn $6.69 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.3%.

Get PACCAR alerts:

Shares of PCAR opened at $89.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $31.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.93, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.67. PACCAR has a fifty-two week low of $77.96 and a fifty-two week high of $103.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $84.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.64.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.12). PACCAR had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 7.80%. The business had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PACCAR will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 14,572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.17, for a total value of $1,313,957.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.06, for a total transaction of $47,371.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on PCAR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of PACCAR from $93.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $89.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of PACCAR from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $96.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.55.

About PACCAR

PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.

Read More: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.