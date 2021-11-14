PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Shares Purchased by Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich

Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich increased its holdings in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 84.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,411 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,611 shares during the quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $1,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of PACCAR by 1.1% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,439,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,469,000 after purchasing an additional 15,442 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG increased its stake in shares of PACCAR by 3.6% in the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 23,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,106,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of PACCAR by 6.0% in the second quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of PACCAR by 42.2% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 180,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,067,000 after purchasing an additional 53,443 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its stake in shares of PACCAR by 50.6% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 94,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,470,000 after purchasing an additional 31,872 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.43% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on PCAR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of PACCAR from $93.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $89.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of PACCAR from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.55.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCAR opened at $89.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.93, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.98. PACCAR Inc has a 1-year low of $77.96 and a 1-year high of $103.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $84.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.64.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 7.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PACCAR Inc will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 15th. PACCAR’s payout ratio is 27.15%.

In related news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.06, for a total value of $47,371.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 14,572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.17, for a total transaction of $1,313,957.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.

