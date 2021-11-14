Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) Price Target Increased to $24.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) had its price objective hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

PLTR has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Palantir Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a hold rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Palantir Technologies from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Palantir Technologies from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Palantir Technologies currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $23.78.

NYSE PLTR opened at $22.83 on Wednesday. Palantir Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $14.49 and a fifty-two week high of $45.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.02. The stock has a market cap of $44.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -84.56 and a beta of 6.32.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. Palantir Technologies had a positive return on equity of 19.62% and a negative net margin of 35.81%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share.

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 638,629 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.39, for a total value of $16,853,419.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 132,445 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.02, for a total value of $3,446,218.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,541,041 shares of company stock valued at $165,977,639. Corporate insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLTR. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 289.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 98,584,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,598,680,000 after buying an additional 73,281,593 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Palantir Technologies by 426.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,399,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,302,169,000 after purchasing an additional 40,021,042 shares in the last quarter. Founders Fund Ill Management LLC purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies during the first quarter valued at $515,195,000. Founders Fund II Management LLC lifted its position in Palantir Technologies by 51,508.5% during the first quarter. Founders Fund II Management LLC now owns 21,302,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,134,000 after purchasing an additional 21,261,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Palantir Technologies by 5,285.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,027,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,919,000 after purchasing an additional 19,655,402 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.72% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

