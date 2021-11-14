Paloma Partners Management Co Acquires New Shares in OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. (NYSE:OCFT)

Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. (NYSE:OCFT) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 19,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in OneConnect Financial Technology by 1,650.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,723,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,771,000 after buying an additional 4,453,245 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in OneConnect Financial Technology by 145.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,981,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,860,000 after buying an additional 2,357,029 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in OneConnect Financial Technology by 428.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,124,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,540,000 after buying an additional 1,722,595 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in OneConnect Financial Technology by 81.9% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,859,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,356,000 after buying an additional 837,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in OneConnect Financial Technology by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,398,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,806,000 after buying an additional 56,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Get OneConnect Financial Technology alerts:

NYSE OCFT opened at $2.91 on Friday. OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. has a 52-week low of $2.79 and a 52-week high of $24.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.60 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.81 and a 200-day moving average of $8.33.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on OCFT shares. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of OneConnect Financial Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $7.50 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of OneConnect Financial Technology from $24.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OneConnect Financial Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, CLSA reduced their price target on shares of OneConnect Financial Technology from $21.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.63.

About OneConnect Financial Technology

OneConnect Financial Technology Co, Ltd. provides cloud-platform-based Fintech solutions, and online information and operating support services for financial institutions in the People's Republic of China. It offers digital retail banking, small and medium enterprises (SME) financing and services, retail and SME banking risk-management, auto insurance operations and services, asset management, asset-liability management, artificial intelligence customer service, core systems, and insurance sales management solutions.

Further Reading: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OCFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. (NYSE:OCFT).

Receive News & Ratings for OneConnect Financial Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneConnect Financial Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.