Paloma Partners Management Co Decreases Stock Holdings in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

Paloma Partners Management Co trimmed its position in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,420 shares of the company’s stock after selling 568 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ingredion in the first quarter worth $16,713,000. Polaris Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Ingredion by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 534,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,390,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Ingredion by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 79,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,160,000 after purchasing an additional 4,073 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Ingredion by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,000,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,523,000 after purchasing an additional 13,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Ingredion by 3.4% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 273,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,755,000 after buying an additional 9,080 shares during the period. 84.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on INGR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ingredion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Ingredion from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $112.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Ingredion from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Ingredion from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $93.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Ingredion in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.80.

INGR stock opened at $99.32 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $92.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.78. Ingredion Incorporated has a 52-week low of $72.02 and a 52-week high of $101.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.21 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.88.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.22. Ingredion had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 17.13%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.77 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ingredion Incorporated will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 25th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. This is an increase from Ingredion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 107.88%.

About Ingredion

Ingredion, Inc manufactures and sells sweetener, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from the wet milling and processing of corn and other starch based materials. Its activities include turning corn, tapioca, potatoes and other vegetables and fruits into value added ingredients and biomaterials for the food, beverage, paper and corrugating, brewing, and other industries.

