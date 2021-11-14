Paloma Partners Management Co Has $228,000 Stock Position in Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI)

Paloma Partners Management Co lowered its stake in shares of Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) by 79.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,399 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,540 shares during the quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Owens & Minor were worth $228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Owens & Minor during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor in the 2nd quarter worth about $78,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor in the 2nd quarter worth about $108,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor in the 1st quarter worth about $131,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Owens & Minor by 158.0% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 2,502 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Owens & Minor stock opened at $42.69 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.32. Owens & Minor, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.01 and a 12 month high of $49.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. Owens & Minor had a return on equity of 40.55% and a net margin of 2.38%. Owens & Minor’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Owens & Minor, Inc. will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.002 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%. Owens & Minor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.32%.

In other Owens & Minor news, CEO Edward A. Pesicka sold 56,641 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total value of $2,377,222.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nicholas J. Pace sold 49,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.39, for a total value of $2,092,794.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 138,642 shares of company stock worth $5,843,782 over the last quarter. 4.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

OMI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Owens & Minor from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Owens & Minor from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Owens & Minor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.00.

Owens & Minor Profile

Owens & Minor, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare solutions. It operates through the Global Solutions and Global Products segments. The Global Solutions segment comprises of United States distribution, outsourced logistics, and value-added services business. The Global Products segment manufactures and sources medical surgical products through the production and kitting operations.

