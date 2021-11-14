Paloma Partners Management Co Has $234,000 Stock Position in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Paloma Partners Management Co lessened its position in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) by 87.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,871 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 26,841 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Lyft were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA acquired a new position in Lyft in the 2nd quarter worth about $378,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in Lyft by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 61,321 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $3,709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Lyft by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,867 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in Lyft by 77.9% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 18,991 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 8,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Islet Management LP increased its holdings in Lyft by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. Islet Management LP now owns 350,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $21,168,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares in the last quarter. 82.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lyft alerts:

Shares of Lyft stock opened at $52.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.05 billion, a PE ratio of -14.27 and a beta of 1.90. Lyft, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.97 and a 52 week high of $68.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The ride-sharing company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.61. Lyft had a negative return on equity of 68.30% and a negative net margin of 43.05%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.44) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lyft, Inc. will post -2.48 EPS for the current year.

LYFT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush lowered their target price on Lyft from $85.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Gordon Haskett initiated coverage on Lyft in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Lyft from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Truist upped their price target on Lyft from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on Lyft from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lyft presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.23.

In other Lyft news, General Counsel Kristin Sverchek sold 4,283 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.09, for a total value of $197,403.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Logan Green sold 36,000 shares of Lyft stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.70, for a total value of $1,753,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 69,642 shares of company stock valued at $3,394,827. Company insiders own 5.77% of the company’s stock.

Lyft Profile

Lyft, Inc engages in the provision and management of online social rideshare community platform. It provides access to a network of shared bikes and scooters for shorter rides and first-mile and last-mile legs of multimodal trips, information about nearby public transit routes, and Lyft Rentals to offer riders a view of transportation options when planning any trip.

Featured Story: 52- Week Highs



Receive News & Ratings for Lyft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lyft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.