Paloma Partners Management Co Makes New $223,000 Investment in Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT)

Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 5,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DCT. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Duck Creek Technologies by 9,810.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares during the period. Atlantic Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 625.1% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Duck Creek Technologies by 122.9% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 1,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Duck Creek Technologies by 177.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,371 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Duck Creek Technologies alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on DCT shares. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating on shares of Duck Creek Technologies in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Duck Creek Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.10.

In other news, CRO Biert Eugene Jr. Van sold 13,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.57, for a total transaction of $676,630.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 230,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,402,735.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Charles E. Moran sold 13,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.49, for a total transaction of $613,668.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $931,566.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 89,753 shares of company stock valued at $4,161,941. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DCT opened at $30.37 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.37. The company has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -233.62 and a beta of -1.25. Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.93 and a 1 year high of $59.40.

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02. The firm had revenue of $70.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.14) earnings per share. Duck Creek Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Duck Creek Technologies Profile

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in North America. It offers Duck Creek Policy, a full lifecycle solution for the development of products and quoting, binding, and servicing of policies across various channels from agents and brokers to end-users; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports the entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

Further Reading: Net Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT).

Receive News & Ratings for Duck Creek Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duck Creek Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.