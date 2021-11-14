Paloma Partners Management Co Sells 20,831 Shares of trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG)

Paloma Partners Management Co lowered its position in trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 68,875 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 20,831 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in trivago were worth $228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of trivago in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $245,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of trivago in the 1st quarter worth approximately $404,000. Jump Financial LLC raised its position in shares of trivago by 250.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 60,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 43,400 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of trivago in the 1st quarter worth approximately $172,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of trivago in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $187,000. 29.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get trivago alerts:

Shares of TRVG opened at $2.76 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.08. trivago has a 12 month low of $1.30 and a 12 month high of $5.88. The company has a market cap of $987.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.00 and a beta of 1.74.

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. trivago had a negative return on equity of 2.01% and a negative net margin of 4.37%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. Equities analysts expect that trivago will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered trivago from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on trivago from $3.25 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on trivago from $4.00 to $3.60 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.98.

trivago Profile

trivago NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a global hotel and accommodation search platform. It also offers marketing tools and services for advertisers. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Developed Europe, and Rest of the World. The Americas segment comprises of Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Columbia, Ecuador, Mexico, Peru, the United States, and Uruguay.

See Also: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for trivago Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for trivago and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.