Paloma Partners Management Co Sells 7,096 Shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

Paloma Partners Management Co cut its holdings in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) by 61.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,096 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Webster Financial were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WBS. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Webster Financial by 309.8% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,489,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $186,149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,638,256 shares during the last quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC bought a new stake in Webster Financial in the first quarter worth $47,605,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Webster Financial by 17.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,595,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $245,149,000 after purchasing an additional 690,843 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Webster Financial by 16,807.2% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 490,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,162,000 after purchasing an additional 487,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP bought a new stake in Webster Financial in the first quarter worth $22,782,000. 91.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on WBS. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.55.

Shares of NYSE WBS opened at $58.27 on Friday. Webster Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $36.81 and a 1 year high of $63.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $53.43 and its 200 day moving average is $53.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.14 and a beta of 1.46.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.08. Webster Financial had a net margin of 28.56% and a return on equity of 13.22%. The company had revenue of $313.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. Webster Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Webster Financial Co. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 8th. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.56%.

Webster Financial Profile

Webster Financial Corp., is holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking. The Commercial Banking segment includes commercial banking and private banking.

