Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PAN AMER SILVER is a mining company focused exclusively on silver. Pan American Silver Corp. is founded upon a single mission, to become the best vehicle for equity investors wanting to gain real exposure to higher silver prices. To accomplish this they are striving to increase their low-cost silver production, to have the most successful silver exploration programs, to hold the largest silver reserves and resources, and to be the purest of the world’s large silver producers. “

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on PAAS. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Pan American Silver from C$39.00 to C$38.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 16th. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on Pan American Silver from C$55.00 to C$53.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $41.60.

Pan American Silver stock opened at $27.75 on Wednesday. Pan American Silver has a 12 month low of $22.27 and a 12 month high of $39.62. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.95. The company has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.17). Pan American Silver had a net margin of 15.40% and a return on equity of 9.26%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pan American Silver will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PAAS. Amundi acquired a new stake in Pan American Silver during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,047,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in Pan American Silver by 121.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,830,970 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,588,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003,759 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in Pan American Silver during the 3rd quarter worth about $575,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Pan American Silver during the 2nd quarter worth about $22,661,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Pan American Silver by 105.9% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 765,988 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,150,000 after acquiring an additional 393,988 shares during the period. 48.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pan American Silver Company Profile

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties. It owns and operates silver mines located in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, and Bolivia. The company operates through the following segments: Silver, Gold, and Other. Pan American Silver was founded by Ross J.

