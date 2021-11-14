Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Cuts Stock Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC cut its holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,026,867 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,180 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned 0.36% of Ecolab worth $211,504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in Ecolab in the second quarter worth $31,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Ecolab in the second quarter worth $35,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in Ecolab in the second quarter worth $41,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new stake in Ecolab in the first quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new stake in Ecolab in the second quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 72.19% of the company’s stock.

In other Ecolab news, EVP Timothy P. Mulhere sold 20,194 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.40, for a total value of $4,470,951.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,844 shares in the company, valued at $4,836,261.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Elizabeth A. Simermeyer sold 7,539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.53, for a total value of $1,775,660.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 222,105 shares of company stock worth $49,779,522 in the last quarter. 1.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Ecolab in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $189.00 price target for the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on Ecolab in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $126.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $230.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Ecolab from $223.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ecolab has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $227.91.

ECL stock opened at $235.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $221.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $218.81. The company has a market capitalization of $67.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.27, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.00. Ecolab Inc. has a 1-year low of $201.15 and a 1-year high of $235.90.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 20.45% and a net margin of 9.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

