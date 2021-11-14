Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Has $200.97 Million Holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 16.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,540,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 212,730 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $200,972,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Simon Property Group during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Simon Property Group during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Simon Property Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.88% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SPG shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Simon Property Group from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $125.00 to $132.00 in a report on Monday, July 19th. Compass Point lifted their price target on Simon Property Group from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Simon Property Group from $164.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Simon Property Group from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Simon Property Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.71.

Shares of NYSE SPG opened at $164.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $141.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.04. The company has a market cap of $54.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.50. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.80 and a 12 month high of $171.01.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.47 by ($0.70). The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 53.12% and a net margin of 41.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.05 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a $1.65 dividend. This is an increase from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is currently 97.24%.

In other news, major shareholder Simon Property Group Inc /De/ acquired 512,820 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $9,230,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

