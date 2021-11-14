Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Purchases 87,251 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 3.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,396,295 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 87,251 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $163,931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in Amphenol by 67.2% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 423 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Amphenol in the second quarter worth $37,000. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its holdings in Amphenol by 286.9% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 592 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in Amphenol by 534.0% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 596 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Amphenol in the second quarter worth $41,000. 93.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Amphenol news, SVP Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 60,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.58, for a total value of $4,594,800.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,594,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 27,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.25, for a total transaction of $2,096,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 307,578 shares of company stock worth $23,302,051. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amphenol stock opened at $84.02 on Friday. Amphenol Co. has a fifty-two week low of $58.58 and a fifty-two week high of $84.39. The stock has a market cap of $50.25 billion, a PE ratio of 35.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.40.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.43% and a return on equity of 25.73%. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 20th. This is a boost from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. Amphenol’s payout ratio is 24.42%.

A number of research firms have commented on APH. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Amphenol from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amphenol in a report on Sunday, August 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, September 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.39.

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and coaxial and high-speed specialty cable. It operates through the Interconnect Products and Assemblies; and Cables Products and Solutions segments.

