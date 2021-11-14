Paramount Resources Ltd. (TSE:POU) Senior Officer Sells C$194,990.40 in Stock

Paramount Resources Ltd. (TSE:POU) Senior Officer John B. Williams sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$24.37, for a total transaction of C$194,990.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 118,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,877,253.97.

POU stock traded up C$0.50 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$24.75. The stock had a trading volume of 278,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 328,444. The firm has a market cap of C$3.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.93. Paramount Resources Ltd. has a 1-year low of C$3.00 and a 1-year high of C$24.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$18.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$15.65.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This is an increase from Paramount Resources’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. Paramount Resources’s payout ratio is 2.48%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on POU. National Bankshares upgraded shares of Paramount Resources from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from C$19.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Paramount Resources from C$22.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Paramount Resources from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Paramount Resources to an “outperform” rating and set a C$28.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Paramount Resources from C$27.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Paramount Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$25.39.

Paramount Resources Ltd., an independent energy company, explores for, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company's principal properties are the Montney and Duvernay developments located in Alberta and British Columbia. It also invests in public and private corporations.

