Park National Corp OH Decreases Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Park National Corp OH cut its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,848 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Amgen were worth $818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Birch Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Amgen by 3.4% in the second quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 21,721 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,295,000 after buying an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 1.0% during the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 364,468 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $88,840,000 after purchasing an additional 3,546 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Amgen during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,578,000. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 8.3% during the second quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 25,724 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 25.4% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 5,591 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares during the last quarter. 74.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMGN opened at $211.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $119.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.77, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.61. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $200.47 and a 1-year high of $276.69. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $212.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $229.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.22 by $0.45. Amgen had a net margin of 21.77% and a return on equity of 108.67%. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.37 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 16.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $1.76 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 15th. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is 72.50%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AMGN. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $234.00 to $216.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $217.00 to $216.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Amgen from $251.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Amgen from $277.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amgen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $241.81.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

