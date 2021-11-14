Park National Corp OH Sells 5,858 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Park National Corp OH lessened its holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 71,128 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 5,858 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Corning were worth $2,595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Corning by 19.8% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 117,713 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,814,000 after purchasing an additional 19,451 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Corning during the second quarter valued at $605,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Corning by 5.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,760,127 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $276,489,000 after acquiring an additional 328,149 shares during the last quarter. J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Corning by 1.3% during the second quarter. J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC now owns 258,341 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $10,566,000 after acquiring an additional 3,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Corning by 137.5% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,598 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.63% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Martin J. Curran sold 28,419 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.89, for a total value of $1,162,052.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Clark S. Kinlin sold 15,302 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.40, for a total transaction of $602,898.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 59,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,361,833. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

GLW stock opened at $39.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $33.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.75, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.33. Corning Incorporated has a one year low of $34.81 and a one year high of $46.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. Corning had a net margin of 12.15% and a return on equity of 22.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. Corning’s payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on GLW shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Corning from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Corning from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Susquehanna restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 price target (down from $44.00) on shares of Corning in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Corning from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Corning in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Corning presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.92.

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications; carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry; ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets; laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications; advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community; and other technologies.

