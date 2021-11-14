Parsley Box Group (LON:MEAL) Trading Up 2.1%

Shares of Parsley Box Group plc (LON:MEAL) were up 2.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 45.95 ($0.60) and last traded at GBX 45.95 ($0.60). Approximately 3,165 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 34,416 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 45 ($0.59).

The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 81.04.

In other news, insider Christiaan Richard David van d Kuyl acquired 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 100 ($1.31) per share, for a total transaction of £85,000 ($111,053.04).

Parsley Box Group plc delivers direct to consumer ready meals with focus on the Baby Boomer+ demographic. Its product range comprises single portion sized meals across products from various cuisines, sides, soups, puddings, and drinks. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

