Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $6.75 price objective on the specialty retailer’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 3.85% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Party City Holdco Inc. is involved in designs, manufactures, contracts for manufacture and distributes party goods, including paper and plastic tableware, metallic and latex balloons, Halloween and other costumes, accessories, novelties, gifts and stationery. It also operates specialty retail party supply stores primarily in the United States and Canada. Party City Holdco Inc. is based in Elmsford, New York. “

PRTY has been the subject of several other research reports. TheStreet lowered Party City Holdco from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on Party City Holdco from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday.

NYSE PRTY opened at $6.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $729.43 million, a P/E ratio of -8.44 and a beta of 3.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.18, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Party City Holdco has a one year low of $3.10 and a one year high of $11.06.

Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The specialty retailer reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. Party City Holdco had a positive return on equity of 69.29% and a negative net margin of 3.93%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Party City Holdco will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Party City Holdco news, Director Steven J. Collins bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.56 per share, for a total transaction of $26,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 80,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $528,690.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Party City Holdco by 5.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 271,098 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after acquiring an additional 14,694 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Party City Holdco during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,803,000. Diameter Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Party City Holdco during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,972,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Party City Holdco during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Party City Holdco during the second quarter valued at approximately $653,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.44% of the company’s stock.

Party City Holdco Company Profile

Party City Holdco, Inc engages in the supply of decorated party goods. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment designs, manufactures, contracts for manufacture and distributes party goods, including paper and plastic tableware, metallic and latex balloons, Halloween and other costumes, accessories, novelties and stationery throughout the world.

