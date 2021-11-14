Paul Mueller (OTCMKTS:MUEL) to Issue Dividend of $0.15

Paul Mueller (OTCMKTS:MUEL) declared a dividend on Saturday, November 13th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th.
MUEL opened at $41.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Paul Mueller has a 1-year low of $31.00 and a 1-year high of $53.00. The company has a market capitalization of $45.10 million, a PE ratio of -8.51 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.54.
About Paul Mueller
Featured Article: What is total return in investing?
Receive News & Ratings for Paul Mueller Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paul Mueller and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.