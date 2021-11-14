Paul Mueller (OTCMKTS:MUEL) to Issue Dividend of $0.15

Paul Mueller (OTCMKTS:MUEL) declared a dividend on Saturday, November 13th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th.

MUEL opened at $41.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Paul Mueller has a 1-year low of $31.00 and a 1-year high of $53.00. The company has a market capitalization of $45.10 million, a PE ratio of -8.51 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.54.

Get Paul Mueller alerts:

About Paul Mueller

Paul Mueller Co engages in the provision of equipment used in a variety of industries. It operates through the following segments: Dairy Farm Equipment, Industrial Equipment, Field Fabrication, Transportation, and Other and Corporate. The Dairy Farm Equipment segment includes standard products that are built to stock and are available for sale from inventory.

Featured Article: What is total return in investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Paul Mueller Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paul Mueller and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.