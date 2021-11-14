Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Shares Sold by Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC

Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC lowered its position in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) by 96.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,000 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 26,931 shares during the quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $363,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PAYC. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Paycom Software during the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. RE Advisers Corp acquired a new stake in Paycom Software during the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Boit C F David acquired a new stake in Paycom Software during the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 165 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 169 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. 71.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:PAYC opened at $490.24 on Friday. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $302.44 and a 12 month high of $558.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $506.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $427.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $29.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 166.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 1.40.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.32. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 22.57% and a net margin of 17.31%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on Paycom Software from $450.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Paycom Software from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Paycom Software from $475.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Paycom Software from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Paycom Software from $500.00 to $595.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $536.88.

In other Paycom Software news, Director Jason D. Clark sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $485.96, for a total transaction of $680,344.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 15.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Paycom Software, Inc provides comprehensive, cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions requires virtually no customization and is based on a core system of record maintained in a single database for all HCM functions, including talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management and human resources management applications.

