Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR) Given Buy Rating at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR) in a report released on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a $41.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on PYCR. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Paycor HCM in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Truist increased their target price on Paycor HCM from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. JMP Securities increased their target price on Paycor HCM from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Truist Securities increased their target price on Paycor HCM from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Paycor HCM from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Paycor HCM currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $41.33.

Get Paycor HCM alerts:

Paycor HCM stock opened at $31.73 on Wednesday. Paycor HCM has a 12 month low of $24.00 and a 12 month high of $39.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.97.

Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). On average, analysts predict that Paycor HCM will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Aggregator Lp Pride sold 1,791,751 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.80, for a total value of $55,185,930.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYCR. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in Paycor HCM in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Paycor HCM during the third quarter valued at about $138,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Paycor HCM during the third quarter valued at about $80,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in shares of Paycor HCM during the third quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Paycor HCM during the third quarter valued at about $136,000. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paycor HCM Company Profile

Paycor HCM Inc creates Human Capital Management software. Paycor HCM Inc is based in CINCINNATI.

Further Reading: What are the FAANG Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Paycor HCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycor HCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.