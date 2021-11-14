Peel Hunt Reaffirms Add Rating for Taylor Wimpey (LON:TW)

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their add rating on shares of Taylor Wimpey (LON:TW) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a GBX 195 ($2.55) target price on the homebuilder’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 210 ($2.74) price target on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Taylor Wimpey from GBX 195 ($2.55) to GBX 205 ($2.68) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 203.25 ($2.66).

Shares of TW stock opened at GBX 158.70 ($2.07) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 5.31, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11. The company has a market cap of £5.79 billion and a PE ratio of 11.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 163.79. Taylor Wimpey has a one year low of GBX 142.30 ($1.86) and a one year high of GBX 213.92 ($2.79).

In other news, insider Jitesh Gadhia purchased 70,000 shares of Taylor Wimpey stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 149 ($1.95) per share, with a total value of £104,300 ($136,268.62). Insiders purchased a total of 70,186 shares of company stock valued at $10,460,009 over the last quarter.

Taylor Wimpey Company Profile

Taylor Wimpey plc operates a residential developer in the United Kingdom and Spain. The company builds and delivers various homes and communities, including apartments to six-bedroom houses. Taylor Wimpey plc was founded in 1880 and is headquartered in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

