Peel Hunt Reaffirms Buy Rating for S4 Capital (LON:SFOR)

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of S4 Capital (LON:SFOR) in a research report report published on Wednesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. Peel Hunt currently has a GBX 950 ($12.41) price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on SFOR. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 950 ($12.41) price objective on shares of S4 Capital in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their price objective on S4 Capital from GBX 775 ($10.13) to GBX 800 ($10.45) and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating and set a GBX 1,200 ($15.68) price objective on shares of S4 Capital in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 875 ($11.43).

Shares of SFOR stock opened at GBX 673 ($8.79) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -149.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.92, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 783.45 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 680.03. S4 Capital has a 1 year low of GBX 405 ($5.29) and a 1 year high of GBX 878 ($11.47).

In related news, insider Paul Roy sold 100,000 shares of S4 Capital stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 834 ($10.90), for a total value of £834,000 ($1,089,626.34). Also, insider Scott Spirit acquired 2,769 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 714 ($9.33) per share, for a total transaction of £19,770.66 ($25,830.49).

S4 Capital plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital advertising and marketing services company in the Americas, Europe and the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Content Practice and Data & Digital Media Practice segments. The company offers contents, campaigns, and assets for paid, social, and earned media, such as digital platforms and apps, as well as brand activations.

