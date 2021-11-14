Penobscot Wealth Management Has $2.22 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Penobscot Wealth Management grew its position in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,941 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 881 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Financials ETF accounts for about 2.1% of Penobscot Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Penobscot Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $2,218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 27,693,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,504,917,000 after buying an additional 909,880 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,951,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $809,665,000 after purchasing an additional 584,243 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,228,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,003,000 after purchasing an additional 139,622 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 92.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,710,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,375,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,865,000 after purchasing an additional 19,647 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VFH opened at $100.08 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $95.56 and a 200-day moving average of $92.78. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 52 week low of $66.06 and a 52 week high of $101.26.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

