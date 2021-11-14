Penobscot Wealth Management Purchases 2,783 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Penobscot Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 13.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,643 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,783 shares during the quarter. Micron Technology makes up about 1.6% of Penobscot Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Penobscot Wealth Management’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $1,678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MU. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the second quarter worth $678,800,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 214.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 11,689,965 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $993,414,000 after purchasing an additional 7,966,929 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 564.4% during the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,203,780 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $357,237,000 after purchasing an additional 3,571,088 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 9.8% during the second quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 36,899,299 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,402,560,000 after purchasing an additional 3,283,630 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the second quarter worth $171,935,000. Institutional investors own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

MU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Micron Technology from $140.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Micron Technology in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on Micron Technology in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on Micron Technology from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Micron Technology from $135.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Micron Technology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.31.

In related news, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.39, for a total transaction of $370,759.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO David Zinsner sold 8,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.59, for a total value of $568,249.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 26,318 shares of company stock worth $1,895,698 in the last ninety days. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Micron Technology stock opened at $77.30 on Friday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.75 and a 12 month high of $96.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $71.44 and its 200-day moving average is $76.24. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $86.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.01, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.20.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last posted its earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.09. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 21.16%. The company had revenue of $8.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

