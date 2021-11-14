Penobscot Wealth Management Sells 9,423 Shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

Penobscot Wealth Management cut its holdings in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) by 47.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,268 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,423 shares during the quarter. Penobscot Wealth Management’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $914,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of INGR. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Ingredion by 25.3% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ingredion in the first quarter worth about $207,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Ingredion by 5.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Ingredion by 4.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 45,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ingredion in the first quarter worth about $293,000. 84.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of INGR opened at $99.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $92.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.78. Ingredion Incorporated has a 52 week low of $72.02 and a 52 week high of $101.30. The stock has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.21 and a beta of 0.81.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.22. Ingredion had a return on equity of 17.13% and a net margin of 2.45%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.77 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ingredion Incorporated will post 6.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th were given a $0.65 dividend. This is a boost from Ingredion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st. Ingredion’s payout ratio is currently 107.88%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on INGR. Barclays began coverage on Ingredion in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised Ingredion from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised Ingredion from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $93.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Ingredion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet cut Ingredion from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ingredion has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.80.

Ingredion, Inc manufactures and sells sweetener, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from the wet milling and processing of corn and other starch based materials. Its activities include turning corn, tapioca, potatoes and other vegetables and fruits into value added ingredients and biomaterials for the food, beverage, paper and corrugating, brewing, and other industries.

