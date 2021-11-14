PEPS Coin Hits Market Cap of $753,716.07 (PEPS)

PEPS Coin (CURRENCY:PEPS) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 14th. PEPS Coin has a market capitalization of $753,716.07 and approximately $109.00 worth of PEPS Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, PEPS Coin has traded down 42.5% against the US dollar. One PEPS Coin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0122 or 0.00000019 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

PIVX (PIVX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001235 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $233.18 or 0.00362632 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000755 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 50.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PEPS Coin Profile

PEPS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 17th, 2018. PEPS Coin’s total supply is 62,217,729 coins and its circulating supply is 61,547,855 coins. PEPS Coin’s official Twitter account is @projectpeps . The official website for PEPS Coin is peps.today

According to CryptoCompare, “The Mission of PEPS as a business platform is to form a fully-featured ecosystem, bringing together all agent s (sellers, buyers, vendor s, etc.) into a single blockchain platform. Merchant s of services and product s in Aviation, Healthcare, Hospitality and Education, such as a travel portal or a resort or a bookstore in a mall will have access to the PEPS global application that will enable instant payment processing to their global clientele without the has s le and complication of conversion rates or local fiat pricing. Similarly, consumer s such as tourists, business visitors, etc. will have access to local market s without having to worry about the local currency and exchange rates. “

PEPS Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PEPS Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PEPS Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PEPS Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

