Permission Coin (ASK) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $227,559.00

Permission Coin (CURRENCY:ASK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on November 14th. One Permission Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. Permission Coin has a market capitalization of $29.51 million and $227,559.00 worth of Permission Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Permission Coin has traded down 9.4% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001520 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00001843 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.83 or 0.00071142 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.38 or 0.00073486 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $62.79 or 0.00095381 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $65,847.75 or 1.00025334 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,679.93 or 0.07109004 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Permission Coin

Permission Coin’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,668,563,567 coins. The official website for Permission Coin is permission.io . The Reddit community for Permission Coin is https://reddit.com/r/PermissionIO . Permission Coin’s official Twitter account is @permissionIO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ASK is a cryptocurrency that enables permission advertising for eCommerce. ASK coins make it easy for the users to securely grant permission and monetize their data across a decentralized eCommerce ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Permission Coin

