Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.510-$-0.490 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.490. The company issued revenue guidance of $20.20 million-$20.40 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $20.39 million.Personalis also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $-1.510-$-1.490 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PSNL. TheStreet cut Personalis from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut Personalis from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, November 5th. BTIG Research reissued a buy rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Personalis in a research note on Friday, November 5th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Personalis in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut Personalis from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $34.90.

PSNL traded down $0.59 on Friday, hitting $18.39. The company had a trading volume of 393,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 291,280. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.24. Personalis has a 12-month low of $16.54 and a 12-month high of $53.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $823.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.42 and a beta of 1.45.

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.40). Personalis had a negative return on equity of 19.34% and a negative net margin of 68.68%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.27) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Personalis will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Aaron Tachibana sold 3,152 shares of Personalis stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total transaction of $66,980.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John Stephen West sold 100,000 shares of Personalis stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.33, for a total value of $1,933,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 108,351 shares of company stock worth $2,113,213 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Personalis stock. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL) by 72.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,749 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,623 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Personalis were worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 68.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Personalis

Personalis, Inc engages in the provision of genomic sequencing and analytics solutions to support the development of personalized cancer vaccines and other next-generation cancer immunotherapies. The company was founded by Euan A. Ashley, Michael Snyder, Atul J. Butte, John S. West, and Russ B. Altman in 2011 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, CA.

