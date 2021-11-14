PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ) to announce earnings of $0.03 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for PetIQ’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.09 and the lowest is ($0.01). PetIQ posted earnings of ($0.10) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 130%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PetIQ will report full year earnings of $1.14 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.07 to $1.20. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.23 to $1.76. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for PetIQ.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut PetIQ from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Raymond James reduced their price target on PetIQ from $41.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on PetIQ from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised PetIQ from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

NASDAQ PETQ traded up $1.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.25. 395,735 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 443,046. The company has a market cap of $683.78 million, a PE ratio of -50.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.42. PetIQ has a fifty-two week low of $22.10 and a fifty-two week high of $46.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in PetIQ by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 599,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,130,000 after acquiring an additional 40,817 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of PetIQ by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 22,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $879,000 after buying an additional 3,380 shares during the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of PetIQ during the 2nd quarter valued at about $300,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of PetIQ by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 109,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,225,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of PetIQ by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 50,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after purchasing an additional 8,910 shares in the last quarter.

PetIQ Company Profile

PetIQ, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, procurement, packaging, and distribution of pet health and wellness products. It operates through the Products and Services segments. The Products segment produces and distributes pet medication and health and wellness products to the retail channel.

