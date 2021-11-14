Peyto Exploration & Development (OTCMKTS:PEYUF) Price Target Increased to C$13.00 by Analysts at CIBC

Peyto Exploration & Development (OTCMKTS:PEYUF) had its target price raised by CIBC from C$11.00 to C$13.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James increased their target price on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$11.00 to C$11.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$8.50 to C$15.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$9.50 to C$10.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Industrial Alliance Securities downgraded Peyto Exploration & Development from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a C$11.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$7.50 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Peyto Exploration & Development currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $12.36.

PEYUF stock opened at $9.07 on Wednesday. Peyto Exploration & Development has a fifty-two week low of $2.06 and a fifty-two week high of $9.39. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.13.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 29th were given a dividend of $0.0317 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 28th.

Peyto Exploration & Development Company Profile

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. Its operations include deep basin, field activity, marketing, and reserves. The company was founded by Richard F. Braund and Donald T. Gray in 1998 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

