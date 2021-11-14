Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Purchased by Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO

Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO increased its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,658 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Pfizer by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 513,162 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in Pfizer during the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Sunflower Bank N.A. acquired a new position in Pfizer during the 2nd quarter worth $1,988,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Pfizer by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 27,123,946 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,062,174,000 after purchasing an additional 578,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 63,670 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,493,000 after acquiring an additional 3,276 shares in the last quarter. 64.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PFE shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Pfizer from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Independent Research raised Pfizer to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Sunday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $44.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.31.

In other Pfizer news, insider John D. Young sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total transaction of $7,509,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PFE opened at $49.73 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $278.82 billion, a PE ratio of 14.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.72. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.36 and a 52 week high of $51.86.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $24.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.82 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 31.66% and a net margin of 27.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 134.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.43%.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

