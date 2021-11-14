Phantasma (SOUL) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $5.98 Million

Phantasma (CURRENCY:SOUL) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on November 14th. One Phantasma coin can now be bought for about $2.15 or 0.00003272 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Phantasma has a total market cap of $221.45 million and $5.98 million worth of Phantasma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Phantasma has traded up 50.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $65,173.90 or 0.99212086 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.96 or 0.00050179 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00004525 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00001778 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.39 or 0.00037129 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00003695 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $388.28 or 0.00591062 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0899 or 0.00000137 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001503 BTC.

Phantasma Coin Profile

SOUL is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 12th, 2018. Phantasma’s total supply is 103,033,489 coins. The official message board for Phantasma is steemit.com/@phantasma-io . Phantasma’s official website is phantasma.io . The Reddit community for Phantasma is https://reddit.com/r/phantasma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Phantasma’s official Twitter account is @phantasma_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma describes itself as a fast, secure and scalable blockchain solution powered by the governance token SOUL and the energy token KCAL that allows for interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. With its staking mechanism, dual token system and non fungible tokens, it allows users to access digital goods & services such as communication, entertainment, marketplace and storage Chain swaps between NEO and Phantasma is already live, as it was a necessity to launch the blockchain. The next blockchain to be introduced to chain swaps was Ethereum. Ethereum and certain other coins are now swappable to Phantasma and able to be spent within the Phantasma ecosystem. Since the chain swap works in both directions, an ERC20 SOUL token was introduced. “

Buying and Selling Phantasma

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantasma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phantasma should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Phantasma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

