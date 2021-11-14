PhoenixDAO (PHNX) One Day Trading Volume Hits $625,234.00

PhoenixDAO (CURRENCY:PHNX) traded up 5.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 14th. Over the last seven days, PhoenixDAO has traded up 17% against the U.S. dollar. PhoenixDAO has a market cap of $6.89 million and approximately $625,234.00 worth of PhoenixDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PhoenixDAO coin can currently be bought for $0.10 or 0.00000161 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get PhoenixDAO alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33.67 or 0.00052145 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001548 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00002677 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000632 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $142.21 or 0.00220243 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00010977 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.15 or 0.00086968 BTC.

About PhoenixDAO

PhoenixDAO (PHNX) is a coin. PhoenixDAO’s total supply is 110,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 66,429,104 coins. The official message board for PhoenixDAO is medium.com/@PhoenixDAO . PhoenixDAO’s official Twitter account is @phnxdao and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PhoenixDAO is phoenixdao.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Powered by ERC-1484, the PhoenixDAO protocol creates digital identities and allows for dApps, apps, and APIs to be developed on top with an interoperable identity layer. “

Buying and Selling PhoenixDAO

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PhoenixDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PhoenixDAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PhoenixDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PhoenixDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PhoenixDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.