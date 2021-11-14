Pi Financial Comments on AirBoss of America Corp.’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:BOS)

AirBoss of America Corp. (TSE:BOS) – Equities research analysts at Pi Financial reduced their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of AirBoss of America in a research report issued on Thursday, November 11th. Pi Financial analyst B. Jekic now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $2.72 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.85. Pi Financial has a “Buy” rating and a $56.50 price objective on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. TD Securities upped their target price on AirBoss of America from C$47.00 to C$49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Cormark set a C$53.00 price objective on shares of AirBoss of America in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$52.00 target price on shares of AirBoss of America in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price target on shares of AirBoss of America from C$55.00 to C$54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, AirBoss of America has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$52.90.

Shares of BOS stock opened at C$39.93 on Friday. AirBoss of America has a 12 month low of C$15.09 and a 12 month high of C$43.88. The firm has a market cap of C$1.08 billion and a PE ratio of 16.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$36.69 and a 200-day moving average of C$36.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.09.

AirBoss of America Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets rubber-based products for automotive, heavy commercial, construction and infrastructure, oil and gas, and defense industries in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Rubber Solutions, AirBoss Defense Group, and Engineered Products.

