PIN Hits Market Cap of $7.37 Million (PIN)

PIN (CURRENCY:PIN) traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on November 14th. During the last week, PIN has traded 36.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. PIN has a market cap of $7.37 million and approximately $7,706.00 worth of PIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PIN coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0484 or 0.00000135 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001524 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00001833 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.81 or 0.00071275 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $48.04 or 0.00073147 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $62.64 or 0.00095375 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $65,831.21 or 1.00241639 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,636.68 or 0.07060304 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About PIN

PIN’s total supply is 152,351,008 coins. PIN’s official Twitter account is @pinblockchain

Buying and Selling PIN

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PIN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

