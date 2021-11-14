Pinkcoin Reaches Market Cap of $3.34 Million (PINK)

Pinkcoin (CURRENCY:PINK) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 14th. In the last seven days, Pinkcoin has traded up 4% against the U.S. dollar. One Pinkcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0077 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges. Pinkcoin has a total market cap of $3.34 million and approximately $2,237.00 worth of Pinkcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $226.24 or 0.00351243 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.24 or 0.00012799 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00009013 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001167 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00005542 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00007819 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000024 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0298 or 0.00000046 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Pinkcoin Coin Profile

Pinkcoin (PINK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 2nd, 2014. Pinkcoin’s total supply is 457,618,291 coins and its circulating supply is 432,357,855 coins. The official website for Pinkcoin is getstarted.with.pink . Pinkcoin’s official message board is slack.with.pink . Pinkcoin’s official Twitter account is @Pinkcoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Pinkcoin is /r/pinkcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “PinkCoin (PC) is an X11 coin with a seven day PoW period before switching to being a pure PoS coin with a 1% annual interest rate. There is a hard cap of 380 million coins to be produced and a block time of 30 seconds. There was no premine. “

