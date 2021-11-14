Piper Sandler Boosts Cano Health (NYSE:CANO) Price Target to $13.00

Cano Health (NYSE:CANO) had its target price raised by Piper Sandler from $11.00 to $13.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Cano Health’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.00 EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.00 EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.01) EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Cano Health in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Cano Health in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on Cano Health in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They issued an outperform rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Cowen started coverage on Cano Health in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an outperform rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Cano Health in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cano Health has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $17.50.

Get Cano Health alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CANO opened at $11.73 on Wednesday. Cano Health has a 1-year low of $9.20 and a 1-year high of $17.43. The company has a quick ratio of 5.08, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.47.

Cano Health (NYSE:CANO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $393.16 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cano Health will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cano Health news, insider Richard Aguilar bought 51,393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.93 per share, with a total value of $613,118.49. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 51,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $613,118.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Marlow Hernandez bought 1,179,109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.76 per share, for a total transaction of $12,687,212.84. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 311,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,353,106.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 1,314,711 shares of company stock worth $14,262,011.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CANO. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Cano Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,176,000. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in Cano Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,958,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Cano Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $245,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Cano Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,047,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Cano Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $616,000. 42.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cano Health Company Profile

Cano Health, LLC owns and operates health care centers and pharmacies. It provides medical, dental, urgent care, an in-house laboratory, and specialty services. The company offers patient-centric programs, such as home visits, telehealth, transition of care, and high risk and complex care management.

Read More: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Receive News & Ratings for Cano Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cano Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.