Piper Sandler Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA)

ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler cut their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for ProAssurance in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Newsome now anticipates that the insurance provider will post earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.28. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for ProAssurance’s FY2023 earnings at $1.10 EPS.

Get ProAssurance alerts:

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The insurance provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $309.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.04 million. ProAssurance had a return on equity of 3.32% and a net margin of 12.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share.

NYSE:PRA opened at $24.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 0.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.62. ProAssurance has a 1 year low of $15.14 and a 1 year high of $29.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. ProAssurance’s payout ratio is currently 8.55%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRA. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in ProAssurance in the first quarter valued at $42,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in ProAssurance in the second quarter valued at $62,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in ProAssurance in the third quarter valued at $76,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in ProAssurance by 43.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,083 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in ProAssurance by 6.6% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,670 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. 83.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ProAssurance Company Profile

ProAssurance Corp. is a holding company. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers’ Compensation Insurance, Lloyd’s Syndicate, Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance and Corporate. The Specialty Property and Casualty segment includes professional liability business and medical technology and life sciences business.

See Also: What is FinTech?

Receive News & Ratings for ProAssurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProAssurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.